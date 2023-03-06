Left Menu

J-K: M K Bhandari appointed private secretary to LG; Nitish Kumar IGP CID

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-03-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 20:07 IST
Senior bureaucrat M K Bhandari was appointed the private secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday, an official statement said. IPS officer Nitish Kumar was posted as Inspector General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

Bhandari, a 2001-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre who was awaiting orders of adjustment, shall also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, in addition to his own duties, the order issued by General Administration Department here stated.

Administrative secretary, culture department, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah (IAS-2012), who was holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, J-K, was transferred and posted as administrative secretary, Tourism department relieving Sarmad Hafeez of the additional charge of the post, the order stated.

He shall also hold the charge of administrative secretary, culture department and Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, J-K in addition to his own duties, till further orders, the order said.

In a separate order issued by the Home department, IPS Nitish Kumar was posted as Inspector General of Police CID, J-K replacing Mahendra Nath Tiwari.

Tiwari was transferred and posted as IGP, Armed, Jammu, relieving Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh of additional charge of the post, the order said.

Last month, the Ministry of Home affairs posted Nitish Kumar, a 1999-batch AGMUT officer, to Jammu and Kashmir following his repatriation from central deputation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

