Pilgrims, locals clash in HP's Manikaran

Four people were injured in a clash between pilgrims from neighbouring Punjab and local people during a fair in Manikaran town of Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

Parked vehicles bearing Punjab and Himachal Pradesh registration numbers were damaged and pilgrims pelted stones at houses. Manikaran is known for its gurdwara and a nearby temple.

A 21-second viral video purportedly shows stick-wielding pilgrims pelting stones on the houses of local residents near the gurdwara.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said it was a conflict among youngsters and should not be given a religious colour.

''It is our duty to give security to tourists and pilgrims visiting the state,'' he said, adding, ''We are all brothers and should stay united.'' Local people, however, alleged that the clash broke out after some pilgrims made unwarranted remarks against women, while tourists maintained that it was a comment by a local resident that led to the situation.

Deputy Commissioner of Kullu Abhishek Garg said who started the scuffle is a matter of investigation.

Some of the people on both sides were under the influence of alcohol, police said.

According to local people, this is not the first time tourists have created a ruckus. They demanded that thorough checking of vehicles should be done to ensure that no arms are brought to the state.

Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Sakshi Verma told PTI there was a scuffle between local people and pilgrims reportedly from Punjab, and four persons received minor injuries.

About seven-eight vehicles and a few two-wheelers were damaged and a case of rioting has been registered. Investigations are underway, the officials said.

The SP said the situation is now under control and there was no damage to the gurdwara premises.

Following the incident, scores of pilgrims from Punjab blocked the road at Garha Maura in Bilaspur district, alleging that they were being harassed by the Himachal Pradesh Police.

The Swarghat police reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. DSP Vikrant Bonsala got the road blockade lifted after an hour.

Following the clash, Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu spoke to his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav.

In a tweet, the Himachal Pradesh Police said, ''All tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh and HP Police assures hassle-free visit to all the tourists and pilgrims.'' ''DGP Himachal Sanjay Kundu has spoken to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav,'' it said, asking people not to fall prey to fake news and rumour-mongering.

The Punjab DGP also asked people to maintain peace and not to spread fake news.

''The situation is totally peaceful in Manikaran Sahib and I urge people to maintain peace & harmony. I have spoken to DGP @himachalpolice &@PunjabPoliceInd are working together to maintain Law & Order,'' the Punjab DGP tweeted.

''Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech,'' he added.

