NATION **** DEL57 LDALL SISODIA Excise scam: Court sends Sisodia to jail till March 20 as political slugfest escalates New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia landed in Tihar jail here on Monday shortly after a CBI court remanded the senior AAP leader to 14-day judicial custody till March 20 in the excise scam case amid an escalating political slugfest. **** DEL54 WEATHER-LD PM **** PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for hot weather conditions this summer New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for the hot weather condition in the upcoming summer season and called for preparing separate awareness material for different stakeholders like common citizens, medical professionals, local body authorities and disaster response teams. **** DEL55 CBI-RABRI-LD REAX **** CBI questioning of Rabri Devi: Oppn parties attack govt, BJP says, RJD prez 'reaping what he has sown' New Delhi/Patna: The questioning of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi by the CBI at her residence in Patna on Monday triggered furious reactions from the opposition parties which accused the BJP of ''suppressing'' the voice of opposition, while the saffron party said RJD president Lalu Prasad was ''reaping what he had sown''. **** BOM22 GJ-LD PM **** India can become 3rd largest economy by skilling youth, govt focused on job creation: PM Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said skilling the youth holds the key to India becoming the third-largest economy in the world from the fifth now and asserted his government is committed to ensure benefits of skill development reach all sections of society, including Dalits and tribals. **** DEL56 AUSTRALIA-KHALISTANI-ENVOY **** Khalistan referendum has no legal standing: envoy Barry O'Farrell, says respect for India's sovereignty 'unwavering' New Delhi: Asserting that Australia's respect for India's sovereignty is unwavering, Australian ambassador Barry O'Farrell on Monday made it clear that the Khalistan referendum in his country has no legal standing. **** DEL18 PM-LD HEALTH **** India consistently trying to minimise dependence on foreign countries in health sector: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that life-savers like medicines, vaccines and medical devices were weaponised when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, and asserted that his government has been consistently trying to minimise India's dependence on foreign countries in the health sector. **** DEL58 DEF-RAJNATH-NAVY-LD-COMMANDERS **** Rajnath Singh addresses top naval commanders onboard INS Vikrant Onboard INS Vikrant: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reviewed India's maritime security challenges with the top naval commanders onboard the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the Arabian Sea, amid China's burgeoning military posturing in the Indian Ocean region.By Manash Pratim Bhuyan **** DEL53 CONG-BJP-LD MEGHALAYA **** BJP washing machine now running full speed: Cong's dig at BJP support to Conrad Sangma-led govt New Delhi: The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the BJP for supporting a government led by NPP chief Conrad Sangma in Meghalaya, saying a few days back his dispensation was considered the ''most corrupt'' by the top BJP leadership and now ''in a fit of amnesia'', the party is joining hands with him. **** DEL40 UP-UMESH PAL-5THLD ENCOUNTER **** Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter: UP Police Prayagraj/Lucknow (UP): The man who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal, a key witness in the killing of former BSP legislator Raju Pal, was gunned down in an encounter with Prayagraj police early Monday, officials said. **** CAL17 MG-PM-CONRAD SWEARING-IN **** PM to attend swearing-in ceremony of MDA 2.0 govt in Meghalaya Tuesday Shillong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his cabinet colleagues on Tuesday, officials said. **** LEGAL LGD22 DL-COURT-SUSHIL-BAIL **** Delhi court grants four-day interim bail to Olympian Sushil Kumar to perform father's last rites New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted four-day interim bail to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, the main accused in the murder case of junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar, on humanitarian grounds for performing the last rites of his father. **** BUSINESS DEL32 BIZ-LD SUGAR **** Extra 1 mln tons sugar exports possible if domestic output meets estimate: Govt official New Delhi: India, the world's second largest sugar producing nation after Brazil, can export an additional 1 million tonnes of the sweetener if the domestic output reaches an estimated 33.6 million tonnes this year, a senior food ministry official said on Monday. **** FOREIGN FGN36 UK-RAHUL-LD BJP **** At the heart of BJP's ideology is 'cowardice', Rahul Gandhi says in London London: Launching a fresh attack on the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the ruling party follows ''an ideology of hatred and violence'', and at the heart of their ideology is ''cowardice.'' **** FGN37 PAK-IMRAN-ARREST-2NDLD HEARING **** Islamabad court rejects Imran Khan's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant in Toshakhana case Islamabad: An Islamabad-based district court on Monday refused to withdraw a non-bailable arrest warrant it issued last week against former prime minister Imran Khan for his failure to appear in the Toshakhana case. ****

