Haryana: 2 held, illegal weapons recovered

Police have arrested an illegal arms supplier and recovered 10 country-made pistols from his possession, officials said on Monday.

The police also arrested the purchaser of the illegal weapons. A country-made pistol and five cartridges were also recovered from his possession, they said.

The arms supplier has been identified as Imran, a resident of Chandanki village. He was also wanted in a 2022 case, they said. Imran was also allegedly connected to an illegal arms manufacturing factory which was busted earlier in Hazaribas village of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, police said.

Imran was arrested from the bus stand of his village and 10 pistols kept in a plastic sack was seized from him, police said. The accused revealed that a country-made pistol and cartridges were supplied by him to a resident of Luhinga Kalan and later he was also arrested, police said.

