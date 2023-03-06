Left Menu

MP: Five persons killed in two accidents in Jabalpur and Morena

PTI | Jabalpur/Morena | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:49 IST
Five persons were killed in two accidents in Jabalpur and Morena districts in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police officials said.

In Jabalpur, three persons, identified as Krishna Thakur (18), Deepanshu (18) and Sumit Maravi (18), travelling on a motorcycle were killed after being hit by a four-wheeler near Tilsani, said Kundam police station in charge Pratap Markam.

''They were returning from Narayanganj in neighbouring Mandla district after attending a birthday party. They were taken to the Medical College Hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival,'' he said.

In Morena district, a 49-year-old man and his 21-year-old son were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley near Jatwarpura village, Ambah police station in charge Vinay Yadav said.

The driver of the tractor fled from the spot after the incident and efforts were on to nab him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

