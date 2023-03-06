Left Menu

103 unaccompanied minors found in abandoned trailer in Mexico, govt says

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 22:41 IST
103 unaccompanied minors found in abandoned trailer in Mexico, govt says

More than 100 unaccompanied minors, most of them from Guatemala, were found inside an abandoned truck trailer in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, Mexico's migration authority said on Monday.

In addition to the 103 children, 212 adults from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador, along with 28 family members from Guatemala and El Salvador, were found in the trailer, the National Migration Institute said in a statement.

