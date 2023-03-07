Left Menu

N.Korea blames U.S. for growing tensions in Korean peninsula -KCNA

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 02:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 02:56 IST
North Korea's foreign ministry blamed the United States for growing tensions in the Korean peninsula on Monday, according to state media KCNA on Tuesday.

In a statement, the chief of the Foreign News Section at the ministry accused the U.S. of "aggravating" the situation, criticizing the recent joint air drill with a B-52 bomber on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

