N.Korea blames U.S. for growing tensions in Korean peninsula -KCNA

North Korea's foreign ministry blamed the United States for growing tensions in the Korean peninsula on Monday, according to state media KCNA on Tuesday.

In a statement, the chief of the Foreign News Section at the ministry accused the U.S. of "aggravating" the situation, criticizing the recent joint air drill with a B-52 bomber on Monday.

