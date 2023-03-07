Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:27 IST
Delhi mayor holds meets A&C dept officials, reviews schemes related to property tax
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with officials of the assessment and collection (A&C) department of the municipal corporation, and reviewed schemes related to property tax, her office said.

During the meeting, senior officials apprised her about the status of revenue collection, tax policies and challenges faced by the department over the years, they said.

The mayor discussed and reviewed various initiatives of the A&C department to optimise revenue generation through property tax and ongoing schemes like amnesty scheme and Samriddhi scheme of the department, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by MCD's Assessor and Collector Kunal Kashyap and other senior officials of the department.

She was also briefed about the citizen-centric measures undertaken by the department to facilitate smooth property tax collection through its online portal. The mayor emphasised on the need to give wide publicity to the people friendly property tax schemes like Samriddhi scheme, amnesty scheme, it said.

On Tuesday, the mayor also inspected Mata Gujri Hospital, Tilak Nagar, in MCD's West Zone.

The mayor took stock of medical facilities and services being provided at the hospital, her office said in a statement.

Along with MLA Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh, zonal DC Sandeep Kumar, DC (Health) Pradeep Kumar, local councillor Ashok Maanu, senior officials of the hospital administration were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

