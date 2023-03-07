Left Menu

AAP's Sanjay Singh attacks LG Saxena over 2002 Sabarmati Ashram assault case

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Tuesday lashed out at Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and accused him of misleading the judiciary in the 2002 Sabarmati Ashram assault case.Saxena does not deserve to hold the position of a lieutenant governor, Singh said at a press conference here.He alleged that Saxena has written a misleading letter to the court and refused to appear before it for trial in the case.There are charges against Saxena for inciting violence at Sabarmati Ashram around 21 years ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 21:06 IST
AAP's Sanjay Singh attacks LG Saxena over 2002 Sabarmati Ashram assault case
  • Country:
  • India

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Tuesday lashed out at Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and accused him of misleading the judiciary in the 2002 Sabarmati Ashram assault case.

Saxena ''does not deserve'' to hold the position of a lieutenant governor, Singh said at a press conference here.

He alleged that Saxena has written a ''misleading letter'' to the court and refused to appear before it for trial in the case.

''There are charges against Saxena for inciting violence at Sabarmati Ashram around 21 years ago. The investigation is still going on and he has been asked to appear before the court on March 9. The LG refused to do so and wrote a misleading letter to the court instead,'' the AAP leader alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from Saxena on the matter.

Saxena has approached a court in Ahmedabad with a request to keep a criminal trial against him in abeyance till he holds the top post that offers him immunity under the Constitution in the case of the alleged attack on social activist Medha Patkar in 2002.

Saxena and three others were booked for rioting, assault, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and intentional insult in connection with the 21-year-old case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023