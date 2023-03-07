Mexico president says will go to panel if no agreement with U.S. on GMO corn

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday the country would go to a dispute panel under a regional trade deal if there is no agreement during consultations with the United States over Mexico's plans to regulate genetically modified corn.

Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference that both parties have one month to reach an agreement during consultations. The United States requested formal trade consultations with Mexico on Monday over its objections to Mexico's plans to limit imports of GMO corn and other agricultural biotechnology products.

U.S. officials have said Mexican plans put some $5 billion of corn exports to Mexico at risk and could hurt biotechnology innovation. The Mexican government last month described Washington's disagreement with its policies as

politically motivated , adding its position is compatible with the deal's rules.

