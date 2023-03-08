Left Menu

Russia says west should answer questions about pipeline blasts

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 00:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 00:12 IST
Russia says west should answer questions about pipeline blasts

Russia said on Tuesday that media reports about who might be behind last year's attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines underscored the need to answer Moscow's questions about what had happened.

In a statement, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said those responsible for leaks to the media wanted to divert the public's attention and avoid a proper investigation. The New York Times said new intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggested a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023