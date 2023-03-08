Georgian president says she supports protesters in Tbilisi

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said in a video address on Tuesday that she supported demonstrators in the capital Tbilisi who are protesting against a draft law on foreign agents.

Zourabichvili, who has made clear she will veto the law if it comes to her desk, recorded the address in the United States during an official visit.

