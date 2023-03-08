Left Menu

Georgian president says she supports protesters in Tbilisi

Updated: 08-03-2023 01:38 IST
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said in a video address on Tuesday that she supported demonstrators in the capital Tbilisi who are protesting against a draft law on foreign agents.

Zourabichvili, who has made clear she will veto the law if it comes to her desk, recorded the address in the United States during an official visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

