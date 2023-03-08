Left Menu

U.S. approves possible sale of Javelin missiles to Australia

The U.S. State Department made a determination to approve a possible foreign military sale to Australia of Javelin missiles and related equipment for $60.18 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Australia has requested to buy up to 255 Javelin FGM-148F missiles.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 02:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 02:00 IST
The U.S. State Department made a determination to approve a possible foreign military sale to Australia of Javelin missiles and related equipment for $60.18 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Australia has requested to buy up to 255 Javelin FGM-148F missiles. The prime U.S. contractor will be the Javelin Joint Venture between defense contractors Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Australia has been boosting its defense spending over the past few years as China looks to step up its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

