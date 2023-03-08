Left Menu

Maha: 55-year-old man held for raping minor girl

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl under the pretext of offering her chocolates in a village in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-03-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 11:25 IST
A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl under the pretext of offering her chocolates in a village in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on March 3 when the girl was playing with her friends. The man took her to an old house and raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, an official said. The girl, however, told her father about her ordeal as she was in pain, he said, adding a case was registered on March 5 under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused arrested.

