Women MLAs to lead discussions in Maha Assembly

On the occasion of International Women's Day on Wednesday, Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar has listed the calling attention motions sought to be moved by women MLAs across parties in the business schedule.

Calling Attention Motion is a process to call the attention of a minister concerning a matter of urgent public importance and to seek an authoritative statement from him on that matter. This legislative tool is available to every legislator.

Notably, the topics of the calling attention motions submitted by women legislators are related to the expansion of limits of a municipal corporation, farmers' distress, and non-construction of a flyover in Mumbai among others.

Before the beginning of the session on Wednesday, Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe and the speaker welcomed women members with flowers as they entered the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)