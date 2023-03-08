Pondy budget session to begin Thursday
The budget session of Puducherry Assembly (2023-2024) begins Thursday.
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will kickstart the session by presenting her customary address at 9.30 AM, official sources said.
Chief Minister N Rangasamy will present the budget on March 13, the sources said.
