Left Menu

Kerala HC orders police to protect Asianet offices

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-03-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 16:23 IST
Kerala HC orders police to protect Asianet offices
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the police to provide adequate protection to offices of prominent Malayalam news channel Asianet.

The direction to the State Police by Justice N Nagaresh came on the channel's plea claiming it apprehends ''further violence and threats'' from pro-Left student organisation SFI and CPI(M) youth wing DYFI and seeking protection against the same.

In its petition, the channel alleged that on March 3 around 30 SFI activists forcefully trespassed into it's Kochi office and intimidated the staff there with dire consequences.

It has also alleged that work there was interrupted and was stopped for nearly an hour by the miscreants who also ''wrongfully confined'' the staff for nearly an hour.

''The 8th respondent (DYFI) through public platforms and social media has declared they will launch all Kerala protest against the petitioner news channel.

''Barging into a media office is illegal and is a blatant attack on the freedom of press. The fundamental right to seek and disseminate information through an independent press is under attack,'' the channel has said in its petition.

Disposing of the plea, the High Court directed that protection be provided to the Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur offices of channel. It also ordered that in case of a possibility of conflict or violence, sufficient numbers of police have to be deployed.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, recently in the state assembly, had said that SFI activists had organised a protest march to the channel's office against the making of an allegedly fake video, using a minor girl.

The video content amounted to spreading the misapprehension that government schools in the state were in the grip of drugs, the CM had said.

He had also said that on the channel's complaint a case was registered and eight persons arrested in connection with the trespass into its Kochi office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023