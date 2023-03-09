Left Menu

Women have always played significant role in society, nation building: HP Dy CM Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said women have always played a significant role in society and nation building. He said there has been a significant contribution of women in society and nation building.

PTI | Una | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:30 IST
Women have always played significant role in society, nation building: HP Dy CM Agnihotri
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said women have always played a significant role in society and nation building. He said the International Women's Day is an opportunity to go beyond empowering women and honour the talent hidden in them.

He said Himachal Pradesh is the land of God and our society has a tradition of giving respect to women. He said there has been a significant contribution of women in society and nation building. He was presiding over a district level programme organized at Lata Mangeshkar Kala Kendra here on the occasion of International Women's Day. He said lift, cameras, ropeway and escalator will be installed in all the temple premises across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023