5 quintal meat, suspected to be beef, seized in UP's Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:49 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:49 IST
Five quintal of meat, suspected to be beef, was seized from a vehicle here, police said on Thursday.

The seizure was made by police on Wednesday following a tip-off from some 'gaurakshaks' (cow vigilantes), they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said they received information from 'gaurakshaks' that some people were allegedly bringing meat in a vehicle from Hathras.

Accompanied by the cow vigilantes, police reached the spot and stopped the vehicle and arrested one Salauddin belonging to Hathras district while his accomplice, Aas Muhammad, a resident of Mathura, fled.

The recovered meat appears to be beef and its sample has been sent for examination for confirmation, Singh said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has put a ban on the slaughter of animals and sale of meat in 22 municipal wards of Mathura that come within the one-and-a-half-km radius of Shri Krishna's birthplace, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

