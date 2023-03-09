5 quintal meat, suspected to be beef, seized in UP's Mathura
Five quintal of meat, suspected to be beef, was seized from a vehicle here, police said on Thursday.
The seizure was made by police on Wednesday following a tip-off from some 'gaurakshaks' (cow vigilantes), they said.
Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said they received information from 'gaurakshaks' that some people were allegedly bringing meat in a vehicle from Hathras.
Accompanied by the cow vigilantes, police reached the spot and stopped the vehicle and arrested one Salauddin belonging to Hathras district while his accomplice, Aas Muhammad, a resident of Mathura, fled.
The recovered meat appears to be beef and its sample has been sent for examination for confirmation, Singh said.
The Uttar Pradesh government has put a ban on the slaughter of animals and sale of meat in 22 municipal wards of Mathura that come within the one-and-a-half-km radius of Shri Krishna's birthplace, the SP added.
