Australia trade minister: progress on almost all instances of trade blockages with China

Progress is apparent on almost all instances of trade blockages with China, Australia's trade minister Don Farrell said on Thursday.

"In almost every aspect where we've had trade blockages or disputes there appears to be progress being made," Farrell said in an interview with state broadcaster ABC.

"My job is to convert those discussions into practical outcomes for Australian businesses."

