Maha: Fire guts Dombivali godowns with perfumery items, clothes; no one hurt

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-03-2023 11:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 11:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out in a godown storing perfumery materials in Dombivali MIDC in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said the fire started at 2 am and was doused completely at 8:30am, though there was no report of injuries to anyone.

''Incidentally, a CNG station is located close to this godown. Eight fire engines from Dombivili MIDC, Kalyan, TMC, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, NMMC, Taloja and BNMC were deployed,'' he said.

The cause of the fire, which gutted two godowns, storing perfumery items and clothes, is being ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

