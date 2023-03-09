French economy to grow "a little" more than 0.3% in 2023 - Villeroy

France's economy will grow by "a little" more than 0.3% this year, the country's central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday, reiterating earlier remarks. "We will slightly raise or growth forecast", Villeroy told franceinfo radio.

Villeroy earlier this year had flagged the central bank would slightly raise its growth forecast for the French economy for 2023 from a previous 0.3% forecast made in December. The Bank of France on Wednesday said the French economy, the euro zone's second-largest, is set to grow around 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023.

