Woman, infant son killed as vehicle crashes into bike in UP's Bahraich

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 09-03-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 13:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 32-year-old woman and her infant son died while her husband and other child sustained injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night near Nakchedpurva village in Fakharpur here, they said.

Rangita Devi and her three-month-old son Rishabh were killed while her husband Surendra Kumar, who was riding the bike, and two-year-old son Abhishek were injured in the accident.

The driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

