Temple priest killed in UP

A temple priest was allegedly bludgeoned to death in the Dehat Kotwali area here, police said on Thursday.

Shatrughan Tiwari (60), who was a priest in the Ramjanaki temple of Mahokhar village, was sleeping in his house in Mahokhar village when unidentified persons attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon Wednesday night, Station House Officer of Dehat Kotwali police station Mithlesh Kumar said.

His blood-soaked body was found on Thursday morning, the SHO said.

Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Abhinandan, inspected the spot.

A case has been registered and investigation launched, Kumar said.

