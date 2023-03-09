Left Menu

SIT to probe case of facilitating meetings between Atiq Ahmed's jailed brother Ashraf and his aides

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 09-03-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 22:34 IST
SIT to probe case of facilitating meetings between Atiq Ahmed's jailed brother Ashraf and his aides
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case of facilitating illegal meetings between jailed former MLA Ashraf, brother of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, and his close aides, police said on Thursday.

Ashraf has been lodged in the Bareilly district prison since July 2020. Atiq Ahmed, currently lodged in a Gujarat prison, is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of BSP legislator Raju Pal. Atiq and Ashraf were recently booked in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder case.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said the six-member SIT led by him has started its investigation and will submit a report soon.

Ashraf is also an accused in the murder of Raju Pal.

On Tuesday, a prison guard and another person were arrested for allegedly facilitating the meetings between Ashraf and his close aides.

Other than prison guard Shivhari Awasthi, Dayaram, who used to be a supplier associated with the jail canteen, was arrested, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
2
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023