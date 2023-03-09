SIT to probe case of facilitating meetings between Atiq Ahmed's jailed brother Ashraf and his aides
- Country:
- India
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case of facilitating illegal meetings between jailed former MLA Ashraf, brother of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, and his close aides, police said on Thursday.
Ashraf has been lodged in the Bareilly district prison since July 2020. Atiq Ahmed, currently lodged in a Gujarat prison, is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of BSP legislator Raju Pal. Atiq and Ashraf were recently booked in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder case.
Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said the six-member SIT led by him has started its investigation and will submit a report soon.
Ashraf is also an accused in the murder of Raju Pal.
On Tuesday, a prison guard and another person were arrested for allegedly facilitating the meetings between Ashraf and his close aides.
Other than prison guard Shivhari Awasthi, Dayaram, who used to be a supplier associated with the jail canteen, was arrested, a police official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashraf
- Shivhari Awasthi
- Bareilly
- Gujarat
- Raju Pal
- Dayaram
- MLA Ashraf
- Umesh Pal
- Atiq Ahmed
- Atiq Ahmed