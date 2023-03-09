SIT to probe case of facilitating meetings between Atiq Ahmed's jailed brother Ashraf and his aides

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case of facilitating illegal meetings between jailed former MLA Ashraf, brother of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, and his close aides, police said on Thursday.

Ashraf has been lodged in the Bareilly district prison since July 2020. Atiq Ahmed, currently lodged in a Gujarat prison, is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of BSP legislator Raju Pal. Atiq and Ashraf were recently booked in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder case.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said the six-member SIT led by him has started its investigation and will submit a report soon.

Ashraf is also an accused in the murder of Raju Pal.

On Tuesday, a prison guard and another person were arrested for allegedly facilitating the meetings between Ashraf and his close aides.

Other than prison guard Shivhari Awasthi, Dayaram, who used to be a supplier associated with the jail canteen, was arrested, a police official said.

