Ten-year-old in Pune foils attempt to snatch grandmother's chain

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-03-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 23:55 IST
A ten-year-old girl put up strong resistance and foiled an unidentified man's attempt to snatch her grandmother's chain here. While the incident -- during which the elderly woman suffered minor injuries -- took place in Model Colony area of the city on February 25, it came to light after a video went viral. Shivajinagar Police reached out to the woman on Thursday and registered a case against an unidentified chain snatcher under section 393 (attempt to commit robbery) of the Indian Penal Code, said an official. Speaking to PTI, the woman's son-in-law said she and her two granddaughters were on their way to her daughter's house when the incident took place.

''While they were walking, a man on scooter stopped on the pretext of asking for directions and tried to snatch the chain my mother-in-law was wearing. She started shouting and caught hold of his collar, and ten-year-old Juhi (name changed) started hitting him with a bag,'' he said.

''The man then fled from the spot as his attempt to snatch the chain was foiled,'' he said.

His mother-in-law fell during the scuffle and received bruises on her hands, he added.

