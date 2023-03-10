Shooting in Tel Aviv, three people wounded -medical officials

Three people were wounded in shooting in Tel Aviv on Thursday and were being treated by emergency services, Israel's ambulance service said, as television footage showed large numbers of police and medical workers at the scene.

There were no immediate details about the circumstances of the shooting which came on a day of widespread protests against the government's planned overhaul of the judicial system and heightened tension in the West Bank.

