DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 28

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------

FRIDAY, MARCH 10 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (final day) BERLIN - Christine Lagarde President of the European Central Bank pays a visit to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz – 1500 GMT ROME - Participation by member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank Elizabeth McCaul in a panel in the conference "The New Frontiers in Digital Finance" organised by Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) – 1100 GMT. FRANKFURT - Presentation by Member of the ECB's Executive Board Fabio Panetta on the digital euro at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the European Banking Federation – 0900 GMT.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12 ** WELLINGTON - Karen Silk, Assistant Governor and General Manager for Economics, Financial Markets and Banking of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will speak about the New Zealand economic outlook at an event hosted by ANZ in Wellington – 0530 GMT

MONDAY, MARCH 13 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels. TUESDAY, MARCH 14 ** STOCKHOLM - The Finance Committee will organise an open hearing on the Riksbank's annual report and current monetary policy. The entire Executive Board of the Riksbank will participate in the hearing – 0800 GMT. LONDON - Nathanael Benjamin, Executive Director for Authorisations, Regulatory Technology, and International Supervision of Bank of England delivers speech at the UK Finance 'PRA 2023 supervisory priorities for International Banks' – 1300 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 17 and 18 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go alongside it. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 16 STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Martin Flodén will discuss the Swedish economy and current monetary policy at a breakfast seminar organised by Barclays – 0810 GMT. FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MARCH 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT SUNDAY, MARCH 19 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, MARCH 21

** STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Anna Breman talks about the economic situation and the work on monetary policy in a volatile environment during the Nordic Cash and Tresury Management conference – 0840 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March – 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 ** BRUSSELS - Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn speaks at Bruegel in Brussels - 1200 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 23 AMSTERDAM - ECB governing council member Klaas Knot holds a press conference for the publication of the Dutch central bank's annual report - 1100 GMT. BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MARCH 30 ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1600 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 ROANOKE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin makes opening remarks at Investing in Rural America 2023 in Roanoke, Virginia - 1310 GMT OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 21-22 - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT FRIDAY, APRIL 21 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April – 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 2 - 0700 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its April 12 rate decision. - 1730 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. April 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 28) FRIDAY, APRIL 28 BERN, Switzerland - Speeches by President of the Bank Council Barbara Janom Steiner and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan at Swiss National Bank General Meeting of Shareholders – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. (To Apr. 29) ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)