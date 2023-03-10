Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Cop found dead in police station premises in Korba; murder suspected

PTI | Korba | Updated: 10-03-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 12:19 IST
A police official was found dead in the premises of a police station in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Friday, an official said.

The body of Assistant Sub Inspector Narendra Singh Parihar, bearing injury marks, was found inside a barrack in Bango police station premises this morning, Korba Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said.

Parihar was posted at Bango police station. After spotting his body, his colleagues informed senior officials, he said.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem and the exact cause of the death will be known once the autopsy report is received, he said.

''Circumstantial evidence and injury marks on his body suggest that he was murdered,'' Verma said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

