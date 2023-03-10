Left Menu

Altaf Bukhari again elected president of J-K Apni Party

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-03-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 15:31 IST
Altaf Bukhari again elected president of J-K Apni Party
Altaf Bukhari Image Credit: Twitter(@AltafBukhari01)
  • Country:
  • India

Altaf Bukhari was Friday elected unopposed as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) for another term of three years, the party said.

Bukhari’s was the only nomination received for the top post of the party.

In a notification, returning officer for the JKAP’s presidential election Usman Majid said only one application for the nomination of the president was received which was submitted by Bukhari, who is the founding president of the party.

“All the required formalities have been completed and as such, Shri Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari is declared as president of JKAP for next tenure of three years as per requirement of the party constitution,” Majid said.

The party was founded in 2020, and this will be Bukhari’s second term as its president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023