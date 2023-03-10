Altaf Bukhari again elected president of J-K Apni Party

Altaf Bukhari was Friday elected unopposed as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) for another term of three years, the party said.

Bukhari’s was the only nomination received for the top post of the party.

In a notification, returning officer for the JKAP’s presidential election Usman Majid said only one application for the nomination of the president was received which was submitted by Bukhari, who is the founding president of the party.

“All the required formalities have been completed and as such, Shri Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari is declared as president of JKAP for next tenure of three years as per requirement of the party constitution,” Majid said.

The party was founded in 2020, and this will be Bukhari’s second term as its president.

