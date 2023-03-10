Left Menu

Maha: Naxalites kill 26-year-old man in Gadchiroli district

Updated: 10-03-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 16:01 IST
Maha: Naxalites kill 26-year-old man in Gadchiroli district
A 26-year-old man was abducted from his home and killed by Naxalites in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, an official said on Friday.

Naxalites barged into Sainath Narote’s home at Mardhur village on Thursday night and took him away. They later shot dead him dead, the official said. An investigation is on, he added.

