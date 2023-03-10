Left Menu

India, US to examine CEO forum recommendations for appropriate action to boost economic ties

The forum, comprising CEOs from leading Indian and US-based companies, is co-chaired by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and James Taiclet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lockheed Martin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 19:42 IST
India and the US will examine the recommendations of the CEO forum for appropriate action to enhance economic ties between the two countries.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Friday chaired the India-US CEO Forum meet.

According to a joint statement issued after the India-US commercial dialogue on Friday, both governments would ''examine the CEO recommendations for appropriate action to enhance the economic landscape and ties between India and the US''.

Raimondo was here on a four-day visit to attend the meeting and India-US commercial dialogue. She was accompanied by 10 CEOs of US companies.

The last meeting of the forum was held virtually in November 2022. It is a platform for dialogue across key sectoral themes and to identify areas for closer collaboration for mutual benefit of both economies.

The forum, comprising CEOs from leading Indian and US-based companies, is co-chaired by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and James Taiclet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lockheed Martin.

The CEOs, under seven working groups, present priority areas to create stronger partnerships and boost growth across various critical areas. The areas include entrepreneurship and promoting small businesses; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defence; ICT and digital infrastructure; energy, water and environment; infrastructure and manufacturing; financial services, trade and investments.

