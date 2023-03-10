UPDATE 3-France and Britain agree new $577 million migration deal

Britain will pay France around 480 million pounds ($577 million) over the next three years to help clamp down on migrants travelling to Britain in small boats, helping to fund more patrols and enhanced technology. The new deal was announced by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron during a summit designed to reset ties after years of bickering over Brexit.

The meeting was the first summit of Europe's two main military nations - both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and nuclear powers - in five years. As part of the new deal, Britain will help fund a detention centre in France. The two countries also agreed to send officers from Britain's National Crime Agency and its French counterpart to countries along the routes favoured by people traffickers.

The funding package will be paid in instalments, with the French also contributing significantly more funding, they said. Ties between the two countries have often been rocky since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016, but have been fortified by the countries' support for Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

Contrary to recent mudslinging, Macron welcomed Sunak at the Elysee palace and the two greeted each other with smiles and mutual back-slapping. ($1 = 0.8322 pounds) (Additional reporting by William James, Muvija M, Sarah Young, Andrew MacAskill; writing by John Irish and Kate Holton; Editing by Alison Williams, Angus MacSwan, Christina Fincher and James Davey)

