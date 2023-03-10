Left Menu

Saudi, Iran restoration of ties 'victory' for peace - China’s Wang Yi

Updated: 10-03-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:01 IST
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties 'victory' for peace - China’s Wang Yi

Saudi Arabia and Iran's restoration of diplomatic ties is a "victory" for dialogue and peace, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday.

The restoration of ties is "major good news" in the current turbulent world, the Chinese foreign ministry cited Wang as saying at the close of the dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

China will continue to play a constructive role in handling hotspot issues in the world today and will demonstrate its "responsibility" as a major nation, Wang said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

