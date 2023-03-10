Saudi, Iran restoration of ties 'victory' for peace - China’s Wang Yi

Saudi Arabia and Iran's restoration of diplomatic ties is a "victory" for dialogue and peace, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday.

The restoration of ties is "major good news" in the current turbulent world, the Chinese foreign ministry cited Wang as saying at the close of the dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

China will continue to play a constructive role in handling hotspot issues in the world today and will demonstrate its "responsibility" as a major nation, Wang said.

