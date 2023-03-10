Doctors remove Vodka bottle from 26-year-old man's stomach in Nepal

A 26-year-old man in Nepal had to undergo surgery to get a Vodka bottle removed from his stomach, leading to the arrest of a person, according to a media report on Friday.

The Vodka bottle was found during a medical check-up after Nursad Mansuri of Gujara Municipality in Rautahat district complained of severe abdominal pain.

He was admitted to a hospital five days ago and underwent a two-and-a-half hour-long surgery for the successful extraction of the bottle, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

''The bottle had ripped apart his intestine, causing leakage of faeces and swelling of his intestines but now, he is out of danger,'' a doctor said.

According to police, Nursad's friends might have got him drunk and forced a bottle into his stomach through his rectum.

It is suspected that the bottle was forced into Nursad's stomach through his rectum, which was luckily not harmed, the report said.

Rautahat Police have arrested one Shekh Samim in connection with the incident and have also interrogated a few of Nursad's friends.

''As we suspect Samim, we kept him in custody and are investigating,'' the Area Police Office of Chandrapur was quoted as saying.

''A few of Nursad's other friends are at large and we are searching for them,'' said the Superintendent of Police, Bir Bahadur Budha Magar of Rautahat.

Further investigation is underway, the report said.

