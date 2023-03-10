Left Menu

Doctors remove Vodka bottle from 26-year-old man's stomach in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:12 IST
Doctors remove Vodka bottle from 26-year-old man's stomach in Nepal

A 26-year-old man in Nepal had to undergo surgery to get a Vodka bottle removed from his stomach, leading to the arrest of a person, according to a media report on Friday.

The Vodka bottle was found during a medical check-up after Nursad Mansuri of Gujara Municipality in Rautahat district complained of severe abdominal pain.

He was admitted to a hospital five days ago and underwent a two-and-a-half hour-long surgery for the successful extraction of the bottle, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

''The bottle had ripped apart his intestine, causing leakage of faeces and swelling of his intestines but now, he is out of danger,'' a doctor said.

According to police, Nursad's friends might have got him drunk and forced a bottle into his stomach through his rectum.

It is suspected that the bottle was forced into Nursad's stomach through his rectum, which was luckily not harmed, the report said.

Rautahat Police have arrested one Shekh Samim in connection with the incident and have also interrogated a few of Nursad's friends.

''As we suspect Samim, we kept him in custody and are investigating,'' the Area Police Office of Chandrapur was quoted as saying.

''A few of Nursad's other friends are at large and we are searching for them,'' said the Superintendent of Police, Bir Bahadur Budha Magar of Rautahat.

Further investigation is underway, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023