Hezbollah leader says Iran-Saudi reconciliation is 'good development'
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:52 IST
The head of Lebanon's powerful armed group Hezbollah said on Friday the resumption of ties between its backer Iran and longtime rival Saudi Arabia was a "good development".
Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to re-establish relations after years of hostility which had threatened stability in the Gulf and prompted political disputes in Lebanon.
