Wagner's Prigozhin says Ukraine preparing Bakhmut counteroffensive
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 21:20 IST
Russia's Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Friday that Ukraine was preparing a counteroffensive near the city of Bakhmut.
"Yes, it is a well-known fact that the enemy is preparing a counteroffensive. Of course, we are doing everything we can to prevent this from happening," he said on social media.
