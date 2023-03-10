Wagner's Prigozhin says Ukraine preparing Bakhmut counteroffensive

Russia's Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Friday that Ukraine was preparing a counteroffensive near the city of Bakhmut.

"Yes, it is a well-known fact that the enemy is preparing a counteroffensive. Of course, we are doing everything we can to prevent this from happening," he said on social media.

