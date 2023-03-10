Left Menu

Blinken expected to meet with leadership of Ethiopian government, Tigrayans next week

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 22:28 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet with leadership of the Ethiopian government and Tigrayans while in Ethiopia next week, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said on Friday.

In a call with reporters, Phee said relations with Ethiopia were not back to normal following the two-year Tigray war, adding that the United States needs to see steps taken by Ethiopia to help break the cycle of ethnic political violence in order to put the relationship on a forward trajectory.

