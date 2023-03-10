Bahrain welcomes Saudi, Iran deal on resuming diplomatic ties - Foreign Ministry
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:26 IST
Bahrain welcomed on Friday the agreement formed between Saudi Arabia and Iran under the auspices of China to resume dipliomatic relations between the two countries, Bahrain's news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry.
