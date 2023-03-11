Left Menu

Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration

This helps ensure that American businesses have access to the skilled labour force they need to succeed.Each nation is capped at receiving only seven per cent of the allotted employment-based slots in any year.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2023 05:12 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 05:12 IST
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration

A bipartisan bill was introduced in the US House of Representatives on Friday to properly utilise the employment-based visas currently allocated each year under existing federal immigration law.

Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi from the Democratic Party and Larry Bucshon from the GOP, the Eliminating Backlogs Act of 2023 would give greater flexibility to use existing allotted work visas that employers desperately need, its authors said.

''Even as our country's high-skilled immigration system helps us draw top talent from around the world, current law caps the number of employment-based visas available based on workers' country of origin, leaving thousands of visas that would otherwise help our economy unused,'' Krishnamoorthi said.

The legislation is aimed at ending country-based discrimination in high-skilled immigration to ensure use of all allotted visa to draw skilled workers from across the globe to help strengthen the American economy and create jobs while they also continue to invest in the domestic workforce, he said.

''Under current federal immigration law, there are a certain number of visas allocated annually for skilled workers, such as doctors and engineers, to ensure our workforce can meet the demands of our economy in Indiana and across the country,'' Bucshon said.

Unfortunately, bureaucratic policies and delays have prevented hundreds of thousands of these visas from being used, despite a serious need for more skilled workers across the country, he said.

The bill helps eliminate this backlog and ensure that visas allocated under existing federal immigration law can be properly used. ''This will help support an immigration system that incentivizes and rewards legal applicants and boosts our economy,'' said Bucshon.

Every year, the Congress allows for a set number of foreign nationals with specific skills and training to come to the US for work. This helps ensure that American businesses have access to the skilled labour force they need to succeed.

Each nation is capped at receiving only seven per cent of the allotted employment-based slots in any year. Due to this per-country limitation and bureaucratic delays, US immigration officials failed to utilize approximately 9,100 employment-based visas in FY2020 and over 66,000 in FY2021, the media release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023