Tenure of panel formed to give suggestions to Rajasthan govt on creation of new districts extended

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-03-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 10:02 IST
The tenure of a high-level committee constituted to put forward suggestions to the Rajasthan government regarding the formation of new districts has been extended by six months.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to extend the tenure of the committee, according to an official statement.

The committee was constituted under the chairmanship of retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ramlubhaya on March 21 last year to give suggestions to the state government regarding the formation of new districts. The term of the committee was scheduled to end on Monday (March 13).

According to the statement, regarding the demands or proposals for the formation of new districts, collecting information from the district collectors and analysing it is likely to take some time and thus, the tenure of the panel has been extended.

Several legislators have been demanding declaration of new districts in their areas.

