Ashok Gehlot Raises Alarm Over Hostage Incident in Manipur National School Games

In a disturbing development, Ashok Gehlot, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has voiced serious concerns over reports that a state team attending the National School Games in Manipur faced a harrowing ordeal of being held hostage at gunpoint and robbed.

Terming the incident 'extremely distressing and worrying,' Gehlot remarked on videos of distressed children and their families which have emerged on social media. He questioned the steps taken by the Rajasthan government and the sports department in response to this serious issue involving young athletes.

Highlighting the backdrop of ongoing violence and President's Rule in Manipur, Gehlot criticized the central government for its perceived inattention to law and order in the state. He demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and urged improvements in security arrangements for teams traveling from Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)