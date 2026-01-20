Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot Raises Alarm Over Hostage Incident in Manipur National School Games

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over an incident involving a Rajasthan state team in the National School Games in Manipur, where they were allegedly held hostage and robbed. Gehlot highlighted the situation's distressing nature, demanding a thorough investigation and stronger security measures for future events.

Updated: 20-01-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:08 IST
Ashok Gehlot Raises Alarm Over Hostage Incident in Manipur National School Games
In a disturbing development, Ashok Gehlot, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has voiced serious concerns over reports that a state team attending the National School Games in Manipur faced a harrowing ordeal of being held hostage at gunpoint and robbed.

Terming the incident 'extremely distressing and worrying,' Gehlot remarked on videos of distressed children and their families which have emerged on social media. He questioned the steps taken by the Rajasthan government and the sports department in response to this serious issue involving young athletes.

Highlighting the backdrop of ongoing violence and President's Rule in Manipur, Gehlot criticized the central government for its perceived inattention to law and order in the state. He demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and urged improvements in security arrangements for teams traveling from Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

