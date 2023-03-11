Left Menu

2 killed after house's roof collapses in UP's Etah

PTI | Etah | Updated: 11-03-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 20:15 IST
Two people were killed and as many children injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Chilasni village, police said on Saturday.

The roof collapsed on Friday night when they were asleep, they said.

Suman (32) and Sonam (20) died in the incident while Kartikeya (11) and Priyanshi (9) were injured, SHO Dehat police station Sunil Kumar Singh said and added that the children were hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

