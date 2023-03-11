Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-03-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 21:41 IST
Haryana Deputy CM's security guard approaches police with identity theft complaint
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Police have booked unknown persons for impersonating the personal security officer (PSO) of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on WhatsApp and demanding money from his acquaintances.

The cyber frauds put a picture of the PSO as a display picture on a fake WhatsApp account and allegedly extorted money from his friends and acquaintances, police here said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by Ram Parkash Sangwan, the PSO, the fraudsters used mobile number 91-6913441542 to trick his friends and other acquaintances into believing they were him and asked for money sending them messages.

Following Sangwan's complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown people under sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT ACT at the Cybercrime Police Station, West, on Friday, police said. ''We have put the mobile number on surveillance which was used in fraud. We are also trying to trace the IP address and bank account details of the suspect. The suspect will be arrested soon,'' said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

