UP: Partly burnt body of missing man found

The partly burnt body of a 22-year-old man was found here on Sunday days after he went missing, police said on Sunday. Police Circle Officer (CO) Ravi Shankar Mishra told reporters that the police had registered a missing case of Deepak on Friday and efforts were on to trace him. His partly burnt body was found. The body has been sent for postmortem, he said.

Mishra said some villagers saw smoke coming out from a pile of cow dung cakes and informed the police. When police reached the spot, they found the party burnt body in the pile, he said.

