Gurugram school robbed of laptop, LED screen

Three men robbed a laptop, an LED TV, and Rs 12,000 cash from a private school in Saraswati enclave here after tying up the school guard with a rope, police said on Sunday.

The robbery took place around 4 am Saturday morning in the CHS Public School in Sector 10 area, they said.

A complaint in the matter was filed by school operator Meenu Bala, a resident of Harsaru. According to the complaint, Rajaram, the school guard, was sleeping inside the school when three men barged inside and tied him with a rope on the very cot he was sleeping on.

''When he woke up hearing the sound, the three robbers tied him on the cot with a rope and fled with a laptop, an LED screen, and Rs 12,000 cash,'' Meenu Bala wrote in her complaint.

Rajaram was freed by a bus driver in the morning when he reached the school for duty, she said.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against three unknown robbers under sections 458 (house breaking by night after preparation for hurt) at Sector 10A Police Station. ''We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage. The accused will be arrested soon,'' said ASI Subhash Chand, the investigating officer.

