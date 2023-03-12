Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Naxalites kill villager on suspicion of being police informer

PTI | Gariaband | Updated: 12-03-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 20:46 IST
Chhattisgarh: Naxalites kill villager on suspicion of being police informer
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Amlipadar police station area, where a group of Naxalites stormed into a villager's house in Kharipatha village, located on the border of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, an official said.

The accused forcibly took the villager identified as Ramder to a nearby forest, he said.

The man's body was found in a forest, around 7 km away from the village, this morning, the official said.

A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

''Prima facie, it seems like the man was strangled but the exact cause of the death will be known after post-mortem,'' the official said.

A pamphlet was recovered from the spot, in which the Udanti area committee of Maoists claimed that the victim was acting as a police informer, the official said, denying the man's association with the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023