Left Menu

Minor siblings killed in suspected dog attacks in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 22:16 IST
Minor siblings killed in suspected dog attacks in Delhi's Vasant Kunj
  • Country:
  • India

In suspected cases of stray dog attack, two minor brothers were found dead in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Anand (7) and Aditya (5), lived with their parents in a slum cluster in Sindhi Basti, they said.

On March 10, Anand was reported missing around 3 pm following which SHO Vasant Kunj (South) along with a police team and the boy's family started searching for him, police said. After a two-hour-long search in the jungle adjacent to the slum cluster, the minor's body was found near a wall at a secluded place, a senior police officer said.

The child's body bore multiple injury marks which seemed to have been caused by an animal bite, the officer said.

''On enquiry from the neighbours and the locals, it was revealed that there are many stray dogs inside the jungle area that often attack goats and pigs in the area," he said.

Following this, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vasant Kunj South police station and the body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem, police said.

Two days later, on March 12, Anand's younger brother Aditya went to the same jungle area along with his cousin Chandan (24) to attend to a nature's call, police said.

Chandan left the minor for some time and he returned to find Aditya injured, surrounded by stray dogs, they said.

''SI Mahender of Vasant Kunj South police station who was also present in the same area for the investigation of the March 10 incident heard the noise and rushed to the spot," the senior police officer said.

The officer took the child to a hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, the officer said.

The post-mortem of both the children has been done and further action will be taken based on the autopsy report, police said, adding further investigation is under progress. Recalling the incident, Sucharita, a relative of the two boys, said Aditya was attacked while the family was busy with Anand's last rites.

''This is very unfortunate and now after this tragedy, all of us are scared and angry. Why didn't the authorities do something to help us? We lost our young children in stray dog attacks. Had timely action been taken, they would not have met this fate...'' ''We want all the dogs in the area to be removed," she added.

Expressing his anguish over the incident, Chandan, the boys' cousin and an eyewitness in the case, said that nobody listens to their problems despite seeking action against stray dogs. ''It can happen to anyone. At least now the authorities should wake up,'' he said.

The victims' father is mentally challenged while their mother works at a beauty parlour in Mahipalpur. Now, they are left with only one child Ansh who is nine years old.

Following the incident, police said that a letter has been sent to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) seeking immediate action in the matter.

''We have sent a letter to the MCD. This is a matter of serious concern and immediate action should be taken to curb the stray dog menace in the area to further prevent any loss of life...,'' the senior police officer said.

An inspection was also carried out by the MCD officials. They caught some 15-20 stray dogs in the area who will be sterilised, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023