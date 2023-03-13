Left Menu

IMF says it's monitoring implications for financial stability from SVB collapse

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2023 00:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 00:19 IST
IMF says it's monitoring implications for financial stability from SVB collapse
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Sunday it was monitoring potential implications for financial stability from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, but said it was confident Washington was taking appropriate regulatory steps.

"We are closely monitoring developments and potential financial stability implications, and have full confidence that policy makers in the United States are taking appropriate steps to address the situation," an IMF spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic markets extend losses; Sensex down 259 points in morning trade

Domestic markets extend losses; Sensex down 259 points in morning trade

 Mumbai
2
Cost-effective agro-waste leather to substitute toxic synthetic products

Cost-effective agro-waste leather to substitute toxic synthetic products

 India
3
China's soft power influences the Middle East's Pax Sinica: Report

China's soft power influences the Middle East's Pax Sinica: Report

 China
4
Step up support to Syria-Türkiye earthquake survivors: UN refugee chief

Step up support to Syria-Türkiye earthquake survivors: UN refugee chief

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

H3N2 Influenza: Symptoms, Precautions, and the Importance of Early Treatment

From Agrarian to Industrial: A Look at India's Economic Evolution

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023