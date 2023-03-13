Iran judiciary head: 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned

Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-03-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The head of Iran's judiciary says 22,000 people arrested in the recent protests that swept the Islamic Republic have been pardoned.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi on Monday as announcing the figure. The Associated Press could not independently verify the statement.

State media previously suggested Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could pardon that many swept up in the demonstrations ahead of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The protests began in September over the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the country's morality police.

